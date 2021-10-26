-
The owner of a Craig County long-term care facility was arrested and charged with 17 counts of exploitation, stemming from a state attorney general's…
-
The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine reached an Oklahoma nursing home on Tuesday.CVS Health gave doses to residents and staff of The Lodge at Brookline…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Jennifer Clark, a Visiting Associate Professor of Community Health at TU's Oxley College of Health Sciences; she…
-
Our guest is Eileen Bradshaw, the recently-named CEO of the vitally important Tulsa nonprofit known as LIFE Senior Services. She brings us up to date on…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Donna Thomson, who is a co-author of "The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver."…
-
As many of us return home for the holidays, we might see certain signs that our parents are not only aging but also, perhaps, are in declining health.…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we present our third and final health-related installment of the popular Life Kit podcast from NPR, which is an…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Donna Thomson, who is a co-author of "The Unexpected Journey of Caring: The Transformation from Loved One to Caregiver."…
-
Our guest is the journalist Katy Butler, whose articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Best American Science Writing, and The Best…
-
Our guest is the New Mexico-based writer, poet, and educator Lauren Camp, whose books include "One Hundred Hungers" (winner of the Dorset Prize and a…