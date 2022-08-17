Doug Tallamy, the author of "Nature's Best Hope," will soon speak at Jenks High School

We speak with the native-plant expert and award-winning author Doug Tallamy, who is both professor and chair of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. Tallamy's book, "Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants," is widely credited with changing how many gardeners view their individual landscaping and planting choices. His more recent book, "Nature's Best Hope," demonstrates how homeowners can effectively become conservationists by creating wildlife corridors in their own yards. Tallamy will appear later this week at a free book-signing-and-lecture event, in connection with "Nature's Best Hope," to be presented at the Jenks High School PAC. This event was originally supposed to happen several months ago, which is when we originally spoke with Tallamy, but the event was rescheduled due to poor weather; Tallamy's appearance will now happen at 6pm on Friday the 19th. (More information on this event is here.)

