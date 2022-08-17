© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Doug Tallamy, the author of "Nature's Best Hope," will soon speak at Jenks High School

Published August 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
doug-book.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, August 17th.

This popular book demonstrates how homeowners can effectively become conservationists by creating wildlife corridors in their own yards.

We speak with the native-plant expert and award-winning author Doug Tallamy, who is both professor and chair of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. Tallamy's book, "Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants," is widely credited with changing how many gardeners view their individual landscaping and planting choices. His more recent book, "Nature's Best Hope," demonstrates how homeowners can effectively become conservationists by creating wildlife corridors in their own yards. Tallamy will appear later this week at a free book-signing-and-lecture event, in connection with "Nature's Best Hope," to be presented at the Jenks High School PAC. This event was originally supposed to happen several months ago, which is when we originally spoke with Tallamy, but the event was rescheduled due to poor weather; Tallamy's appearance will now happen at 6pm on Friday the 19th. (More information on this event is here.)

Tags

StudioTulsa GardeningLawncare and LandscapingWildlife Conservation and PreservationInsectsBiologyEcologyNature WritingNatureScienceScientific ResearchJenks SchoolsNeighborhood Development and Improvement
Related Content
Load More