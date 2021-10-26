Jenks Schools

-
This month on C-SPAN, the public affairs network has been airing short documentaries created by Jenks High School students, winners in the network's…
ImpactTulsa is a newly formed, entirely pro-education initiative that brings together locally based community leaders from the varied realms of education,…
Gunshots, screams, and sirens are heard at the Jenks High School, but it’s all part of a drill to test emergency response to armed assailants. The Jenks…
No students are injured in a school bus crash in south Tulsa.It happened in a neighborhood near 91st and South Yale. The Tulsa Police Department says…