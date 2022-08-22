Notes on Serum, a new podcast from WHYY

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about a newly launched, limited-run podcast from WHYY, the public media outlet in Philadelphia. The podcast is called Serum; it's created by reporter Grant Hill, who is our guest. Episode One of this engaging podcast is thus described at the WHYY website: "Reporter Grant Hill stumbles into a cab after a long night out. A conversation with the driver leads to a startling revelation: [The driver] claims to be a Hollywood insider, who helped a doctor develop a potential cure for AIDS in the 1990s. His Hollywood claims turn out to be true -- but what about this cure for AIDS? A search turns up a Black physician named Gary Davis from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who had a big dream: to use goat antibodies to develop a serum that would free the world from HIV and AIDS. What happened to the dream? And why did so many fear for the doctor's life?"