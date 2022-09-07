© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

An upcoming, free-to-the-public lecture on economics here at TU: "The Limits of Freedom"

Published September 7, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT
chen-photo.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, September 7th.

On this edition of ST, a discussion of freedom, identity, meritocracy, employment, wages, and the social safety net in America today.

Our guest is Victor Tan Chen, an associate professor of sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University who focuses on economic inequality. His books include "Cut Loose: Jobless and Hopeless in an Unfair Economy" and "Organizational Imaginaries: Tempering Capitalism and Tending to Communities through Cooperatives and Collectivist Democracy" (the latter of which he co-edited). Tomorrow night -- i.e., Thursday the 8th at 7pm -- Chen will deliver a free lecture on the TU campus as presented by the Oklahoma Center for the Humanities. The talk is titled "The Limits of Freedom: Seeking a Better Balance in America between Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity." The event will be both in-person (at TU's Tyrrell Hall Auditorium) and on-line (via Zoom). More details are posted here.

Tags

