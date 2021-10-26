-
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
-
The pandemic, of course, has clearly changed -- and is actually still changing -- how we think about work, play, relationships, entertainment, education,…
-
Our guest is Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and the author of "Crashed," which was a New York Times Notable Book of 2018 and…
-
(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Shankar Vedantam, the bestselling author and host of the popular "Hidden Brain" podcast…
-
Everyday during our daily routine, we are "nudged" to make choices and decisions in a particular way. Most are beneficial to us, others, not. They range…
-
(Note: This conversation first aired back in April.) Our guest on StudioTulsa is Dr. Fern L. Johnson, a Senior Research Scholar and Professor Emerita at…
-
Our guest is Dr. Christine Montross, who's an associate professor of psychiatry and human behavior at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in March.) In the first two decades of the 21st century, New York City has experienced a terrorist attack, a…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest is Kayleen Schaefer, a journalist and author who's written for The New York Times, Vanity…
-
Yes, the nation is deeply, counter-productively divided -- and yes, American politics and American culture probably haven't been this divided in…