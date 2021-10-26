-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we look at the status quo of COVID in the Sooner State. How many people have been vaxxed in Oklahoma statewide...and…
-
Our guest is Kyle Harper, a professor of classics and letters at the University of Oklahoma, whose books include "The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and…
-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is the physician, regular CNBC contributor, and former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb. His new book explains how the…
-
Our guest is the noted medical expert, Dr. Leana Wen, a visiting professor at George Washington University's School of Public Health and a non-resident…
-
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
-
The pandemic, of course, has clearly changed -- and is actually still changing -- how we think about work, play, relationships, entertainment, education,…
-
Our guest is Adam Tooze, a professor of history at Columbia University and the author of "Crashed," which was a New York Times Notable Book of 2018 and…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in March.) In the first two decades of the 21st century, New York City has experienced a terrorist attack, a…
-
We are joined on ST Medical Monday by Dr. Shantanu Nundy, a primary care physician, technologist, and business leader who serves as Chief Medical Officer…
-
The well-regarded historian Niall Ferguson is our guest; his many books include "Civilization," "The Great Degeneration," and "The Ascent of Money." He…