What should we expect, now that a new term has begun for the U.S. Supreme Court?

Why is the Supreme Court so unpopular now? Has it ever been this unpopular before? And are certain Justices really basing their decisions on personal, political, and cultural views, rather than on the Constitution? And what should we expect, on a variety of jurisprudential fronts, as the new Supreme Court term just got underway yesterday? Our guest is Madiba Dennie, who serves as counsel in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. She tells us that the Court might soon redefine and destabilize voting rights in the U.S. in much the same way that it redefined and destabilized reproductive rights during its last term. Dennie also maintains that the Court's super-majority has already demonstrated that judicial restraint isn't going to impede the goals of today's conservative legal movement.