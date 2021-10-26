reproductive health and contraception

-
Advocates are outraged after a Comanche County jury convicted a Lawton woman of first degree manslaughter this month following a miscarriage in the 17th…
Updated Oct. 4, 8:13 p.m. An Oklahoma County judge on Monday denied a request by reproductive rights advocates to block some new abortion restrictions…
On Sep. 1, Texas banned abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. Oklahoma is already seeing an uptick in women seeking care. Kailey Voellinger is the…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A coalition of abortion rights advocates, clinics and advocacy groups filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block recent Oklahoma…
A law in Texas banning abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect today after a federal appeals court cancelled a hearing, and the U.S.…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Unborn children are included in the definition of a “child” for purposes of prosecuting child neglect cases, an Oklahoma appeals…
The Data Behind How Getting (or Not Getting) an Abortion Affects Women's Lives: "The Turnaway Study"What happens when a woman seeking an abortion in the U.S. is turned away? Our guest is Diana Greene Foster, PhD, who set out to answer this question as…