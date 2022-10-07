© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Béla Fleck's Juno Concerto will soon be performed by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, with Fleck as the guest soloist

Published October 7, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, October 7th.

The concert happens on Saturday night, the 8th; it will be guest-conducted by Gerhardt Zimmermann, who is our guest.

On this installment of ST, we learn about the TSO's upcoming "Unforgettable" concert, which will begin tomorrow night (the 8th) at 7:30pm in the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Our guest is Gerhardt Zimmermann, the guest conductor for this concert. The evening will feature a diverse and engaging array of music, including Louise Farrenc's Overture No. 2; Dmitry Kabalevsky's Overture to 'Colas Breugnon,' Op. 24; Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story;' and finally Béla Fleck's Juno Concerto, with Fleck himself appearing as the guest soloist (on banjo). Also on our show, commentator Connie Cronley tells us about a letter she's thinking of writing -- indeed, a letter full of praise and admiration -- to Chuck Hoskin, Jr., the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

