Bluegrass Music

-
On this edition of ST, we learn about a soon-to-open exhibition at 108 Contemporary Gallery in downtown Tulsa; "A Luthier's Tale: The Craft of Stringed…
-
Our guest on ST is the widely acclaimed mandolinist and composer, Jeff Midkiff. He will soon perform his "Concerto for Mandolin and Orchestra: From the…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, an interesting chat with the locally based filmmaker James Payne. His new movie, a feature-length, award-winning…
-
Banjo Whiz Noam Pikelny Brings His Trademark Blend of Old-Time and Progressive Music to BartlesvilleOn this edition of ST, we present an equal-parts tuneful and thoughtful conversation with Noam Pikelny, the Grammy-nominated banjoist who's probably best…
-
Today, we are happy to welcome back to our program Tim Sharp, who's been the artistic director of Tulsa Oratorio Chorus for the past few years now. (You…
-
On this installment of ST, which first aired in July, we're looking back on the life and music of the late Doc Watson, who died in late May at the age of…
-
On this installment of ST, we're looking back on the life and music of the late Doc Watson, who died in May at the age of 89. Watson was a truly legendary…