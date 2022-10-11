Every 90 seconds, a woman is sexually assaulted. In that same 90 seconds, another woman is a victim of domestic violence at the hands of a current or former intimate partner. These unsettling facts are behind the title of Dr. Anne DePrince's new book, "Every 90 Seconds: Our Common Cause Ending Violence Against Women." Dr. DePrince is our guest on ST. She's a Distinguished University Professor at the University of Denver and an internationally recognized expert on violence against women. Her book examines how various forms of violence against women -- sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking, and adolescent dating violence -- can have real effects on a range of broader societal issues, from health and economic well-being to education and public safety. Please note that Dr. DePrince will give a free-to-the-public talk tonight (Tuesday the 11th) at 7pm in the Allen Chapman Student Union on the TU campus. She'll be speaking about her new book in detail, and you can learn more about this event here.