Our guest is Anita Hill, the University Professor of Social Policy, Law, and Women's and Gender Studies at Brandeis University. Following her historic…
Cherokee Nation on Thursday opened a new Tahlequah facility for its ONE FIRE Victims Services program, corresponding with the beginning of Sexual Assault…
The commanding general of the U.S. Army's Fort Sill said Thursday an investigation is underway into allegations of sexual assault made by a soldier…
(Note: This interview first aired in September of 2020.) Our guest is Rachel Louise Snyder, an award-winning journalist and professor of creative writing…
PURCELL, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer was arrested and charged Thursday with felony sexual battery after a woman accused him of sexually…
Our guest is Rachel Louise Snyder, an award-winning journalist and professor of creative writing and journalism at American University. She talks about…
A pastor in Inola has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault by three children.Roy Shoop, 55, pastor of the Cowboy Gatherin' Church, was…
(Note: This show first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is the bestselling young-adult writer Laurie Halse Anderson, who's widely known and appreciated…
Our guest is the bestselling young-adult writer Laurie Halse Anderson, who is widely known and appreciated for the brave manner in which she writes about,…
Sexual violence against women is not new. But the conversation about it is starting to change. And the #MeToo movement has reflected thousands, or…