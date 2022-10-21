© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

A conversation with John Lansing, President and CEO of NPR

Published October 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
Aired on Friday, October 21st.

Lansing is a veteran media executive and journalist who's passionate about broadcasting with a mission of public service -- and about the role that free and independent news coverage can and must play in a healthy democracy.

Our guest on StudioTulsa is John F. Lansing, the President and CEO of NPR, which is comprised of scores of award-winning journalists and hundreds of member-stations nationwide as well as 17 international bureaus. He was here in Tulsa town yesterday to visit our KWGS studios while also helping us celebrate our 75th anniversary. Prior to taking the helm at NPR -- that is, from 2015 to 2019 -- Lansing served as CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (or USAGM), which is an independent federal agency whose programming reaches an average weekly audience of 345 million people in 62 languages.

