Journalism

Our guest is the Oklahoma-born, New York-based author and artist, John Paul Brammer. His new memoir, "¡Hola Papi!," is just being published. The book is…
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
Ever happen to look at a painting on the wall of some hospital and wonder: "Who chose THIS picture? And why is it hanging HERE?" Our guest on ST Medical…
Our show today focuses on a newly publsihed book that's widely seen as the definitive journalistic account of former President Trump's final year in…
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest is Kayleen Schaefer, a journalist and author who's written for The New York Times, Vanity…
On this edition of ST, our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins to discuss her latest book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The…
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest, Amelia Pang, is an award-winning investigative journalist who's written for "Mother…
Edward-Isaac Dovere is our guest. He is a staff writer for The Atlantic and its lead political correspondent. He's covered Democratic politics for 15…
On this edition of ST, we are discussing a book that first appeared as a small, privately-printed volume back in 1923 -- it's an extremely important,…
On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak with Marlin Lavanhar, a Unitarian Universalist minister who's been based at All Souls Church here in Tulsa…