Tulsa Ballet presents a new "Carmen" this weekend
It will be staged November 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Tulsa PAC.
Our guest is the noted British choreographer, director, and producer Kenneth Tindall. He has just choreographed for Tulsa Ballet an all-new version of "Carmen," the well-known ballet based on Bizet's beloved, decidedly dramatic opera. This exciting reworking of "Carmen" will have its world premiere tonight -- Friday the 4th, at 7:30pm -- when the Tulsa Ballet takes the stage at the Tulsa PAC. The work will also be presented on the 5th and 6th; more details (including how to get tickets) are posted here. As the Resident Choreographer for the UK's Northern Ballet, Tindall received a double-nomination last year from the British Critics Circle for their National Dance Award.