Tulsa Ballet presents a new "Carmen" this weekend

Our guest is the noted British choreographer, director, and producer Kenneth Tindall. He has just choreographed for Tulsa Ballet an all-new version of "Carmen," the well-known ballet based on Bizet's beloved, decidedly dramatic opera. This exciting reworking of "Carmen" will have its world premiere tonight -- Friday the 4th, at 7:30pm -- when the Tulsa Ballet takes the stage at the Tulsa PAC. The work will also be presented on the 5th and 6th; more details (including how to get tickets) are posted here. As the Resident Choreographer for the UK's Northern Ballet, Tindall received a double-nomination last year from the British Critics Circle for their National Dance Award.