From tonight (the 17th) through Saturday night (the 19th), Choregus Productions will present its 2021 Summer Heat International Dance Festival. Three…
Our guest is Marcello Angelini, the Artistic Director at Tulsa Ballet. The company continues its current season with "Creations in Studio K," an exciting,…
This weekend, from May 9th through the 12th, Tulsa Ballet will present a season-closing Signature Series program titled "From Ballet to Broadway." It's a…
Our guest is Ken Tracy, the executive director of the non-profit Choregus Productions, which has been bringing world-class contemporary dance to Tulsa for…
Tulsa Ballet will soon offer, on May 3rd through the 6th, its season-ending Signature Series production, a gathering of three distinct yet…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, our guest is Gareth Valentine, the well-regarded British composer, arranger, conductor, and musical director. He's…
On this edition of ST, we speak with David Hallberg -- the first American to join the famed Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow as a principal dancer, and one whom…
The Ballet of the Grand Théâtre de Genève Helps to Open the Summer Heat International Dance FestivalBeginning today, and running through August 6th, the nonprofit Choregus Productions will present its second-annual Summer Heat International Dance…
Our guest on this edition of ST is David Dawson, the noted British choreographer. Tulsa Ballet will soon stage one of Dawson's most celebrated works, "A…
This coming weekend -- on March 24th, 25th, and 26th -- Tulsa Ballet will present "Swan Lake," the classic 19th-century ballet, with music by Tchaikovsky,…