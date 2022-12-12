© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
A chat with Dr. Adam Cifu of the University of Chicago about recent medical journalism

Published December 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST
Aired on Monday, December 12th.

Dr. Cifu writes the "Sensible Medicine" blog on Substack and co-hosts a podcast called "Clinical Excellence."

Our guest on STMM is Dr. Adam Cifu, a Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Medical School Academics at the University of Chicago. He's a general internist who divides his time between clinical practice, medical student education, and academic work linked to evidence-based medicine (and also to the doctor-patient relationship). He's also a sharp critic of "churnalism" in medical, health, and science journalism -- as in, stories that get "churned out" by writers and reporters who are employing press releases and syndicated news write-ups rather than fresh interviews, original research, and critical thinking. Dr. Cifu joins us for an interesting, wide-ranging discussion of the errors and oversights that many researchers and journalists make in today's medical-related journalism. You can access Dr. Cifu's "Clinical Excellence" podcast here, and you'll find his "Sensible Medicine" Substack blog at this link.

