ST presents Museum Confidential: A discussion with artist Sharon Sprung

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer a new installment in our Museum Confidential podcast series; now in its seventh season, this podcast is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC chats with the New York City artist who painted the official White House portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. That artist, Sharon Sprung, only saw her now-famous painting unveiled earlier this year...several years after it had been completed.