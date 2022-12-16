© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: A discussion with artist Sharon Sprung

Published December 16, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST
Photo via the official White House account at Twitter.com.
Aired on Friday, December 16th.

Sprung is the Brooklyn-based artist who was commissioned to paint the official White House portrait of Michelle Obama.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we offer a new installment in our Museum Confidential podcast series; now in its seventh season, this podcast is a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC chats with the New York City artist who painted the official White House portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. That artist, Sharon Sprung, only saw her now-famous painting unveiled earlier this year...several years after it had been completed.

StudioTulsa ObamaAmerican ArtPainting (Fine Arts)white houseMuseum ConfidentialArt CriticismArt HistoryAmerica's First LadiesPhilbrook Museum of Art
