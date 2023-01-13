Gerard Schwarz to conduct the TSO in an evening of Respighi and Prokofiev

On this edition of ST, we speak with the celebrated American conductor and trumpeter, Gerard Schwarz. He's the Artistic and Music Director of the Palm Beach Symphony and the Director of Orchestral Activities for (as well as the Music Director of) the Frost Symphony Orchestra at the University of Miami. Schwarz will be the guest conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra's next concert, which begins at 7:30pm on Saturday the 14th at the Tulsa PAC. On the program, two engaging pieces by Ottorino Respighi -- Gli Ucceli (The Birds) and Church Windows -- along with Sergei Prokofiev's mighty Symphony No. 5, which was composed toward the end of WWII.