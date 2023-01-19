"The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams"
We discuss a new biography that was named a "Best Book of 2022" by The New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, Oprah Daily, USA Today, and various other outlets.
Our guest is the Pultizer Prize-winning historian and author, Stacy Schiff, who joins us to discuss her much-celebrated biography of Samuel Adams. As was noted of this work by a critic for Time Magazine: "Schiff continues to showcase her command of the genre, thoroughly researching her books and breathing new life into history. In 'The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,' Schiff re-introduces readers to the founding father. Adams is considered to be historically overlooked, and Schiff reveals that that may have been intentional: the statesman and political philosopher destroyed countless documents and most of his personal correspondence. This book, at times brimming with drama, carefully sifts through the remaining materials to build a robust portrait of an important patriot."