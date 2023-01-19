Our guest is the Pultizer Prize-winning historian and author, Stacy Schiff, who joins us to discuss her much-celebrated biography of Samuel Adams. As was noted of this work by a critic for Time Magazine: "Schiff continues to showcase her command of the genre, thoroughly researching her books and breathing new life into history. In 'The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams,' Schiff re-introduces readers to the founding father. Adams is considered to be historically overlooked, and Schiff reveals that that may have been intentional: the statesman and political philosopher destroyed countless documents and most of his personal correspondence. This book, at times brimming with drama, carefully sifts through the remaining materials to build a robust portrait of an important patriot."