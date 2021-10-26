American Revolution

-
(Note: This interview first aired in February of 202.) Very early in her career, the well-regarded American colonial historian Mary Beth Norton came to…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Very early in her career, the well-regarded American colonial historian Mary Beth Norton came to…
-
Very early in her career, American colonial historian Mary Beth Norton came to believe that the critical year in American independence was not 1776, but…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the University of Maryland historian Dr. Richard Bell, who will give a free-with-museum-admission talk this coming Sunday…
-
Got your "Hamilton" tickets yet...or did you already see it? The smash-hit Broadway musical is now beginning the second week of its run at the Tulsa PAC.…
-
On this edition of ST, we listen back to our discussion with the bestselling historian Nathaniel Philbrick about his book, "In the Hurricane's Eye: The…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired in 2014.) Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis, who has…
-
(Note: This show originally aired back in November.) We speak with the author and journalist John Sedgwick, whose many books range from a psychological…
-
(Note: This program originally aired in June of last year.) On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak by phone with Thomas Fleming, a prolific…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired in June of this year.) On this installment of our show, a conversation with the distinguished historian and…