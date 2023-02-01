Barry Friedman holds forth on his late father -- memorably, hilariously, and sometimes movingly -- in "Jack Sh*t"

We're pleased to welcome back to ST our old friend Barry Friedman, the Tulsa-based writer, comic, and longtime commentator for this program. Several years ago, Friedman starting writing short, funny, conversational pieces about his father, Jack: an ongoing series of breezy, off-beat, repetitive, philosophical, and/or deliciously absurd essays that proved very popular from the outset. Jack passed away at 96 back in November, and now Friedman has collected some of these pieces in a book, "Jack Sh*t." It's the first installment in what's projected to be a three-volume collection. (!) Please note that Friedman will be reading from (and signing copies of) this new book on Thursday night, the 2nd, at Magic City Books; details are posted here.