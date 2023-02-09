"The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens"

Our guest is Richard Haass, the bestselling author and president of the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations. An experienced diplomat and policymaker, he has served in the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House (under four presidents, Democrat and Republican alike). He joins us to discuss his new book, which argues that we as Americans should regard our obligation to being good citizens in the very same way that we regard our Constitutional rights. As Haass writes in this book: "We get the government and the country we deserve. Getting the one we need, however, is up to us."