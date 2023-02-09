© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens"

Published February 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST
book-cover.jpg
Aired on Thursday, February 9th.

This timely and important book argues that our very idea of citizenship must be revised and expanded; indeed, we as a nation need to rethink our notion of citizenship if American democracy is to survive.

Our guest is Richard Haass, the bestselling author and president of the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations. An experienced diplomat and policymaker, he has served in the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House (under four presidents, Democrat and Republican alike). He joins us to discuss his new book, which argues that we as Americans should regard our obligation to being good citizens in the very same way that we regard our Constitutional rights. As Haass writes in this book: "We get the government and the country we deserve. Getting the one we need, however, is up to us."

Tags
