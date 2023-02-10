© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
"From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock: A Reporter's Journey"

Published February 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST
Aired on Friday, February 10th.

We learn about a memoir-meets-recent-history documentary film that will soon be screened as part of the Circle Cinema's Native Spotlight Series.

Our guest on ST is Kevin McKiernan, a veteran journalist who's also the writer/director of "From Wounded Knee to Standing Rock: A Reporter's Journey." This 2019 film looks back on the controversial 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee, a village located on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation that had been the site of an infamous 1890 massacre of Native Americans by the U.S. Government. During the 71 days of the 1973 siege -- which began nearly 50 years ago, and at which McKiernan was present as a young NPR reporter -- federal officers and American Indian Movement activists exchanged gunfire almost nightly. Hundreds of arrests were made, two Natives were killed, and a federal marshal was paralyzed by a bullet wound. The 10-week event is now widely seen as a milestone in Native activism. A special screening of this doc will happen at the Circle Cinema on Sunday afternoon, the 12th, and McKiernan will appear at a Q&A just after the screening; more information (including ticket details) is posted here.

StudioTulsa Native AmericansProtest MovementsSocial JusticeSocial ChangeFederal GovernmentAmerican Indian Historyindian countryIndian Wars (in American History)Indian ReservationsDocumentary FilmsCircle CinemaAmerican JournalismPublic Radio
