Now playing at, and coming soon to, the Tulsa PAC: A pair of moving African-American dramatic works by Dominique Morisseau

On this edition of ST, we learn about the contemporary American playwright Dominique Morisseau -- and specifically about her so-called Detroit Trilogy, which has been compared to the landmark series of plays set in Pittsburgh by the late August Wilson. Tulsa audiences now have (or soon will have) the opportunity to see two-thirds of the Detroit Trilogy; "Paradise Blue" has two more stagings scheduled this coming weekend for the Tulsa PAC, and "Skeleton Crew" will be offered -- also at the PAC -- early next month. (More on both plays, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) Our guests are Robert S. Walters, who is directing "Paradise Blue," and Keith Daniels, who's the director for the upcoming "Skeleton Crew" production. Also on our show, commentator Connie Cronley is thinking about a 17-year-old Creek Indian girl, Millie Neharkey, who in the 1920s -- just before she was about inherit some land very near the oil-rich areas of Red Fork and Glenpool -- was kidnapped by men who worked for a then-prominent Tulsa oil executive. These men kidnapped Millie, raped her, got her drunk, and convinced her to sign over the deed to her land.