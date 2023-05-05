"Hell to Pay: How the Suppression of Wages Is Destroying America"

Our guest is the journalist and public-policy analyst Michael Lind, whose previous books include "The New Class War," "The Next American Nation," and "Land of Promise." He's a columnist for Tablet and has been an editor or staff writer for The New Yorker, Harper’s, The New Republic, and The National Interest. Lind joins us to discuss his new book, "Hell to Pay." It's a book that shows how bipartisan political and business interests have come together to deflate the bargaining power of American workers and, moreover, to categorically reduce wages. Lind then argues that this widespread weakening of the U.S. workforce has indirectly caused or worsened nearly every symptom of American decline, from the increase in political polarization to the declining birth rate.