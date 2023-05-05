© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Hell to Pay: How the Suppression of Wages Is Destroying America"

Published May 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
lind-book.jfif
Aired on Friday, May 5th.

"An energetic case for rethinking America's economy in favor of working people." — Kirkus Reviews

Our guest is the journalist and public-policy analyst Michael Lind, whose previous books include "The New Class War," "The Next American Nation," and "Land of Promise." He's a columnist for Tablet and has been an editor or staff writer for The New Yorker, Harper’s, The New Republic, and The National Interest. Lind joins us to discuss his new book, "Hell to Pay." It's a book that shows how bipartisan political and business interests have come together to deflate the bargaining power of American workers and, moreover, to categorically reduce wages. Lind then argues that this widespread weakening of the U.S. workforce has indirectly caused or worsened nearly every symptom of American decline, from the increase in political polarization to the declining birth rate.

Tags
StudioTulsa American PoliticsEconomicsThe Working PoorJobs and Work-Related IssuesManagement and the WorkplaceFederal Minimum WageJobsUnions / Organized LaborBusiness and EntrepreneurshipClass Distinctions (in Economics)EconomyPay gapPolitical ScienceWorkplace IssuesThe Immigrant Experience (in America)Federal GovernmentLabor Relations
Related Content
  • New research shows women are consistently earning less than men in the arts.
    The Gender Wage Gap In The Arts
    Shankar Vedantam
    New social science research shows that women in the arts earn significantly less than men across the board.
  • A woman hangs a National Industrial Recovery Act poster in the window of a restaurant.
    The Birth Of The Minimum Wage In America
    David Kestenbaum
    For decades, the Supreme Court ruled that laws regulating things like wages and working conditions were unconstitutional. That changed during the Great Depression, when one of the justices switched sides, paving the way for the Fair Labor Standards Act.
  • Wendy Brown of Schenectady, N.Y., holds a sign before an Occupy Albany rally pushing for a raise in New York's minimum wage on May 29, 2012.
    Raising Minimum Wage: A Help Or Harm?
    NPR Staff
    The federal minimum wage stands at $7.25, and there's a growing call for hourly workers to earn more. There's a bill in the Senate to boost the national minimum wage, but some say it would do more harm than good for businesses and the economy.
  • A worker at the Bollman Hat Co. in Adamstown, Pa. Economists say the pickup in U.S. wages has been sluggish. One possible reason is that baby boomers are leaving the workforce in their peak earning years.
    Why America's Wages Are Barely Rising
    John Ydstie
    Economists say the pickup in wages has been sluggish. One possible reason is that high-earning baby boomers are leaving the workforce. And some people aren't looking to work because wages are too low.
  • Connie Roberts
    Low-Wage America: Connie Roberts
    Noah Adams
    Connie Roberts works the graveyard shift as a waitress/cook at a Maryland diner. The shift leaves Roberts with little time for her family -- and less to plan her future. NPR's Noah Adams continues his series on Americans working low-wage jobs with a profile of Roberts.
  • Workers shrink-wrap products at the Sertoma Centre outside Chicago. Sertoma provides employment opportunities to about 250 people with disabilities through subcontracting jobs.
    NPR National News
    Subminimum Wages For The Disabled: Godsend Or Exploitation?
    Cheryl Corley
    Activists say a federal law that allows employers to pay people with disabilities pennies per hour is out of date and should be changed. But some say the law is a lifeline for the disabled.
  • Bakers And The Birth Of The Minimum Wage
    David Kestenbaum
    For most of U.S. history, there was no minimum wage. Politicians passed laws tiptoeing toward one. But the Supreme Court struck those laws down. We look at how the U.S. finally got a minimum wage.
  • The Potential Impact Of Increasing The Minimum Wage
    Joel Rose
    People who work for the minimum wage in 18 states are getting a raise on Jan. 1. From Alaska to Maine, increases range from 4 cents to a dollar.
Load More