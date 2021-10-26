Unions / Organized Labor

-
We've heard often about "essential workers" since the pandemic got underway -- those indispensable individuals who are, alas, in many cases…
On this edition of ST, we welcome writer Connie Cronley back to our program. She's one of our regular commentators; her previous books include "Sometimes…
Here in the good ol' USA, a strong work ethic -- a drive to succeed through hard work -- is seen as a leading virtue, and indeed, as a necessity. We…
According an article published in The Washington Post yesterday, workers in Amazon warehouses are injured at nearly double the rate as workers in other…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A union complaint about whether an Oklahoma meatpacking plant is doing enough to protect workers from the coronavirus could test the…
A major labor union has weighed in on the lease showdown between Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and the IC Bus manufacturing plant.In a statement from their…
(Please Note: This interview originally aired back in June.) Our guest is Bryce Hoffman, a bestselling author, speaker, and consultant who helps companies…
On this installment of ST, an interesting chat with Rick Wartzman, who is the director of the Moon Center for a Functioning Society at the Drucker…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with two University of Tulsa faculty members about an exciting Woody Guthrie symposium -- entitled "Standing at…
Defending the Band (and the Orchestra): Meet Ray Hair, Pres. of the American Federation of MusiciansOrganized labor, generally speaking, has had a tough time of it in our country over the last several decades; from coast to coast, for many reasons,…