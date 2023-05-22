© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The New Persian Empire: Iran's Influence in the Middle East"

Published May 22, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, May 17th.
Aired on Wednesday, May 17th.

Our guest, who spoke recently here in Tulsa, is the Program Director for the American Committees on Foreign Relations.

Our guest on ST is Vangala Ram, a longtime intelligence and Foreign Service professional, who recently retired from the U.S. Foreign Service as a Senior Foreign Service Officer (or FSO) after a distinguished 27-year career. Mr. Ram's tours in the Foreign Service included overseas diplomatic assignments in Banjul, Amman, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tunis, Riyadh, Seoul, Cologne, Kabul, and Herat. As a child of diplomats who's also married to a fellow FSO, he speaks the following languages, along with English: Arabic, Russian, Persian-Farsic, and German. Mr. Ram recently addressed the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations on "The New Persian Empire: Iran's Influence in the Middle East."

