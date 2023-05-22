Our guest on ST is Vangala Ram, a longtime intelligence and Foreign Service professional, who recently retired from the U.S. Foreign Service as a Senior Foreign Service Officer (or FSO) after a distinguished 27-year career. Mr. Ram's tours in the Foreign Service included overseas diplomatic assignments in Banjul, Amman, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tunis, Riyadh, Seoul, Cologne, Kabul, and Herat. As a child of diplomats who's also married to a fellow FSO, he speaks the following languages, along with English: Arabic, Russian, Persian-Farsic, and German. Mr. Ram recently addressed the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations on "The New Persian Empire: Iran's Influence in the Middle East."