"U.S. Leadership and Global Health Security: Interests, Values, and Freedom From Fear in COVID-19's Wake"

We're pleased to speak on StudioTulsa with Ambassador Mark Lagon, who is the Chief Policy Officer of the Friends of the Global Fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. This collective distributes about $4 million annually to fight these diseases, and it is the leading U.S. nonprofit that supports the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria -- also known simply as the Global Fund. (The Global Fund is the world's largest financier of AIDS, TB, and malaria prevention, treatment, and care programs; it has disbursed more than $41 billion to support these efforts since it began in 2002.) A respected scholar and former ambassador who served under Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell, Lagon recently spoke at the TCFR on America's leadership role in the complicated and ongoing fight for global health.