"Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, a Devious Surgeon, and the Harrowing Birth of Modern Women's Health"

Our guest is J.C. Hallman, who's published several works of nonfiction as well as a collection of short stories -- and who's been a recipient of fellowships from both the McKnight Foundation and the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Hallman joins us to discuss his newest book, which is -- as noted by Bryan Stevenson, the founder and director of the Equal Justice Initiative -- an "extremely well-researched account of the life of an enslaved Black woman [whose biography] changes the historical narrative surrounding J. Marion Sims and engages us in a sober reckoning over the legacy of slavery, medical experimentation, and gynecology. This extraordinary book forces us to recognize that 'Anarcha' is a name we should say, remember, and reflect upon as we still contend with a history of racial injustice." And further, per Kirkus Reviews: "A staggeringly researched book that serves as an indictment of Sims' hubris and an homage to Anarcha."