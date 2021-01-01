The Hidden Sixties: An Ongoing Series of Specials

For nearly a decade now, Public Radio Tulsa's John Wooley (host of "Swing On This") and Scott Gregory (host of "All This Jazz") have delighted in co-presenting and/or co-perpetrating The Hidden Sixties -- an ongoing series of hour-long music programs focusing on tunes you haven't heard since the 1960s...if you've heard 'em at all! From pop, rock, folk, and funk...to jazz, country, R&B, and easy listening...to spoken word, buried treasures, forgotten gems, and questionable curiosities...The Hidden Sixties always offers listeners a free-wheelin' good time. It's a fun and catchy and ever-so-tuneful program airing quarterly -- i.e., four times per year -- circa Valentine's, Summertime, Halloween, and Christmas.