Yackety Science

Thales, Q*bert, and the Hindenburg Issue

Published March 21, 2025 at 3:35 PM CDT
Carl Yagan, our pod's beloved mascot — and yes, he's a yack — hereby welcomes you to the soiree.

Season 1: Episode 1

Welcome, everyone! In this inaugural episode of Yackety Science, co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross tackle quantum computing, Lenacapavir, and nitroplasts in the headlines segment. Also, Matt's Chemical Minute takes on the first element: hydrogen. And in the guest interview, Dr. Tony Clyde discusses his work on nutrient dynamics as well as the health and recent history of Tulsa’s water supply.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: “Funky Machine” (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Some nifty links, as per the content of this here episode:

Quantum Computing: https://www.science.org/content/article/google-passes-milestone-road-error-free-quantum-computer

Lenacapavir and HIV: https://www.science.org/content/article/breakthrough-2024

Nitroplasts: https://www.science.org/doi/full/10.1126/science.adk1075

