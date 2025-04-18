Phononic Shrimp and Lithium Balloons

YS in the house! Tune in as co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross talk asteroid impacts, mantis shrimp, and the classic '90s sci-fi movie, "The Matrix." The element lithium pops up in both Matt's Chemical Minute and in our guest interview with University of Tulsa Professor Dale Teeters, whose research focuses on polymers and battery technology.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: "Funky Machine" (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

(Production help from Scott Gregory. Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa, located in Kendall Hall at The University of Tulsa.)

Useful links for this episode:

Mantis Shrimp --

https://www.science.org/content/article/scienceadviser-shock-absorbing-armor-protects-mantis-shrimp-its-own-bad-vibes

Modeling a Bennu-sized Asteroid Impact --

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adq5399

https://phys.org/news/2025-02-asteroid-impact-simulation-reveals-climate.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0012821X10005613

Dale Teeters --

https://www.tualumni.com/s/1174/bp20/interior.aspx?pgid=961&gid=1

