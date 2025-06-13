© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
Yackety Science

Xenon-Huffing Mountaineers

Published June 13, 2025 at 3:13 PM CDT

Season 1: Episode 6

Co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross mix-up a powerful cocktail of mamba venom and xenon gas in the Headlines section of this here podcast. Then, Matt's Chemical Minute reaches a premature climax with the ultimate element: carbon. And Brian visits the Sutton Avian Research Center to learn more about bobwhites, prairie chickens, and the history of shotgun ornithology.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: "Funky Machine" (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Production help provided by Scott Gregory.

Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa (in Kendall Hall at The University of Tulsa) and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

Links —

Sutton Avian Research Center:

homepage

Wild Brew Fundraiser:

Home

Xenon Gas and Mountaineering:

They Inhaled a Gas and Scaled Everest in Days. Is It the Future of Mountaineering? (NYT; May 27, 2025)

Snake Venom:

He injected himself with venom for decades. Can his antibodies help snakebite victims? (Science, May 2, 2025)

https://www.science.org/content/article/he-injected-himself-venom-decades-can-his-antibodies-help-snakebite-victims

Disappearing Science:

NIH Grants Terminated: https://grant-watch.us/nih-data.html

NSF Grants Terminated: https://grant-watch.us/nsf-data.html

