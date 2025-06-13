Xenon-Huffing Mountaineers

Co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross mix-up a powerful cocktail of mamba venom and xenon gas in the Headlines section of this here podcast. Then, Matt's Chemical Minute reaches a premature climax with the ultimate element: carbon. And Brian visits the Sutton Avian Research Center to learn more about bobwhites, prairie chickens, and the history of shotgun ornithology.

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Theme music: "Funky Machine" (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

Production help provided by Scott Gregory.

Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa (in Kendall Hall at The University of Tulsa) and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

