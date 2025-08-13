Thanos and the Scrumping Monkeys

In this latest episode of Yackety Science, co-hosts Matt Smith and Brian Cross answer a myriad of important questions. Such as, why do froggies play possum? And why do monkeys scrump? Why are the Avengers (yes, the superhero collective) nowadays prospecting in South Carolina? And is NASA, in fact, turning to the occult? And perhaps most important of all, does Princess Ariel (yes, the beloved young mermaid often described as "little") sit upon a throne of lies?

Got a question, comment, or correction? Yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Links:

Drunken Monkeys

Our ape ancestors’ taste for fermenting fruit may have paved a boozy evolutionary path (Science; July 31, 2025)

https://www.science.org/content/article/our-ape-ancestors-taste-fermenting-fruit-may-have-paved-boozy-evolutionary-path

Hominids adapted to metabolize ethanol long before human-directed fermentation (PNAS; December 1, 2014)

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1404167111

Radioactive Wasps

Radioactive wasp nest found at SC site where US once made nuclear bombs (South Carolina Public Radio; July 20, 2025)

https://www.southcarolinapublicradio.org/sc-news/2025-07-30/radioactive-wasp-nest-found-at-site-where-us-once-made-nuclear-bombs

Thanatosis and Explosive Mating

Thanatosis in the Gold-striped Frog Lithodytes lineatus (Anura: Leptodactylidae) in the tropical dry forest of northeastern Colombia. (Giovany Díaz; ⦁ Cuad. herpetol.⦁ 39 (1): 37-40; 2025)

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/392285167_Thanatosis_in_the_Gold-striped_Frog_Lithodytes_lineatus_Anura_Leptodactylidae_in_the_tropical_dry_forest_of_northeastern_Colombia

Droop dead! Female mate avoidance in an explosively breeding frog by Carolin Dittrich and Mark-Oliver Rodel (Royal Society Open Science; October 11, 2023)

https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsos.230742

Occultation of Uranus

Planteray Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus by Charles Hatfield (NASA; April 22, 2025)

Disappearing Science (mRNA vaccines)

Press Release from the Department of Health and Human Services

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/index.html

Public health experts dismayed by RFK Jr.'s defunding of mRNA vaccine research (NPR; Aug. 6, 2025)

https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/08/06/nx-s1-5493544/rfk-defunding-mrna-vaccine-research

