In this episode of YS, the Yackers are conversationally afflicted by chemical chaos, dirty dragonflies, and bloody-beaked birds! Elsewhere in the program, lithium makes a move on fluorine, and sodium explodes all over Matt’s Chemical Minute, leaving behind what might be described as the tastiest of residues. And Professor Doug Mock — our special guest, who's the George Lynn Cross Research Professor of Biology at OU — reveals (in an evolutionary biology way, mind you) some of the secrets of family strife as well as why you should never turn your back on brother dearest. Join us, folks...as we step into...The Avian Thunderdome!

Guest: Douglas Mock, Ph.D.

https://www.ou.edu/cas/biology/people/faculty/douglas-mock

More than Kin and Less the Kind

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0674012852?&linkCode=sl1&tag=usiloedpodcas-20&linkId=9d98c5b3e73a8a993bf8bd6a4a261e61&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tl

Links:

Lithium and Alzheimer’s Disease

Aron, L., Ngian, Z.K., Qiu, C. ⦁ et al.⦁ Lithium deficiency and the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. ⦁ Nature⦁ (2025).

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09335-x

New Moon

New Moon Discovered Orbiting Uranus Using NASA’s Webb Telescope

Dirty Dragonflies

The blueprint for survival: the blue dasher dragonfly as a model for urban adaptation [⦁ BMC Ecol Evo⦁ ⦁ 25⦁ , 67 (2025)]

https://bmcecolevol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12862-025-02399-3

