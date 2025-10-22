Putting Quantum Baby in a Corner

In this most Nobel-centric episode of YS, the Yackers virtually visit Stockholm to explore quantum tunneling, gas storage, and the plight of scurfy mice. Along the way, they are moreover struck by micro-lightening...and by the sight of a most gruesome in-flight snack. Plus: the element silicon makes for a rocky edition of Matt's Chemical Minute. And Prof. Craig Davis of Oklahoma State University stops by to talk bobwhite biology, wetland decline, and the futile search for sewage plovers.

Got a question, comment, or correction? You can yack right back at us at YacketyScience@gmail.com.

Special Guest Bio: Dr. Craig Davis holds the Bollenbach Chair in Wildlife Management at Oklahoma State University. His research focuses on several areas, including the response of grassland birds to fire-grazing interactions, the assessment and classification of wetlands, wetland bird ecology, aquatic and terrestrial invertebrate ecology, and upland gamebird ecology and management. [https://experts.okstate.edu/craig.a.davis]

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 was awarded jointly to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 was awarded jointly to Mary E. Brunkow, Frederick J. Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance."

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 was awarded jointly to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M. Yaghi "for the development of metal–organic frameworks."

This Chilling Recording Reveals Large Bats Catching, Killing, and Eating Birds Midflight by Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent (Smithsonian; October 15, 2025)

Spraying of water microdroplets forms luminescence and causes chemical reactions in surrounding gas - by Yifan Meng, Yu Xia, Jinheng Xu, and Richard N. Zare (Science Advances; Vol 11, Issue 11; 14 Mar 2025)

