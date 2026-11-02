Finding Neutrino

In this latest YS episode, Brian and Matt head back to Stockholm to report on the 2026 Nobel Prizes. This year, the Nobel Committees gave a big hand to work in chiral chemistry, shone a bright light on optogenetics, and warmly welcomed the world of ice cube science. And then, in his newest Chemical Minute, Matt talks about his attraction to that most magnetic of all elements — iron.

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Episode art: Brian Cross.

Theme music: “Funky Machine” (ID874) by Lobo Loco (Accessed through FreeMusicArchive.org.; CC BY-NC-ND 4.0).

Production help provided by PRT's Scott Gregory.

Yackety Science is recorded at the studios of Public Radio Tulsa in Kendall Hall at The University of Tulsa, and at the Center for Creativity at Tulsa Community College.

Links:

2026 Nobel Prizes

⦁ Chemistry:

Nobel Prize honors researchers who showed how ‘handedness’ can emerge in chemistry

https://www.science.org/content/article/chemistry-nobel-honors-researchers-who-developed-reactions-leading-one-handed-molecules

⦁ Physiology or Medicine:

Method for controlling brain cells with light wins Nobel

https://www.science.org/content/article/method-controlling-brain-cells-light-wins-nobel

⦁ Physics:

The birth of neutrino astronomy nets Nobel Prize in Physics

https://www.science.org/content/article/architect-south-pole-observatory-wins-physics-nobel?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fduckduckgo.com%2F

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