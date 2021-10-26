-
Anglers and conservationists want Tulsa city councilors involved in determining how a new dam will be operated because they don't see a way for fish to pass.
-
Anglers and conservationists are pressing Tulsa city councilors to have more discussions on how the new Zink Dam will be operated.Voters in 2016 approved…
-
Work is resuming on Zink Dam after being on hold more than a month.Project Manager Brooke Caviness told the City of Tulsa’s Sales Tax Overview Committee…
-
The Tulsa City Council's public works committee heard from multiple engineers Wednesday as councilors questioned whether it was possible to preserve the…
-
The Tulsa City Council wants to give the Muscogee (Creek) Nation two more years to decide whether it can commit $16 million dollars to building an…
-
Another round of cost-cutting is underway on the Gateway Bridge, the Arkansas River pedestrian bridge set to be Tulsa’s newest landmark.Tulsa’s Gathering…
-
Tulsa City Councilors are less than thrilled with the new Arkansas River pedestrian bridge after their latest look at it.The Gateway Bridge will replace…
-
While on-shore work has commenced for the new Zink Dam and Arkansas River pedestrian bridge, crews can’t get started in the river just yet.The U.S. Army…
-
Water in the river.It’s been a Tulsa idea since 1964, and it was still a major theme in community forums held by then-Mayor Bill LaFortune in 2002 to…
-
The man managing replacement of Tulsa’s Arkansas River pedestrian bridge told a board that oversees sales tax–funded projects its estimated cost has…