StudioTulsa

A conversation with Barbara Van Hanken, co-founder of Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates (TAARA)

Published June 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, June 28th.
TAARA is a newly-formed organization that advocates for better transparency regarding the environmental health of the Arkansas River.

As the construction work and corresponding land/water/property redesign continue along the Arkansas River's low-water dam and Zink Lake site, roughly near Riverside Drive and 31st Street here in Tulsa, a new environmental-advocacy group is calling for more and better (and more transparent) water testing in the river. The Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates (TAARA) are lately asking questions of city officials, state environmental officials, and industry leaders with riverside facilities and interests. Across the board, TAARA is asking these parties to look for pollutants in the river with more transparency, more accountability, and more consistency. Our guest is Barbara Van Hanken, a co-founder of Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates.

