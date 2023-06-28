A conversation with Barbara Van Hanken, co-founder of Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates (TAARA)

As the construction work and corresponding land/water/property redesign continue along the Arkansas River's low-water dam and Zink Lake site, roughly near Riverside Drive and 31st Street here in Tulsa, a new environmental-advocacy group is calling for more and better (and more transparent) water testing in the river. The Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates (TAARA) are lately asking questions of city officials, state environmental officials, and industry leaders with riverside facilities and interests. Across the board, TAARA is asking these parties to look for pollutants in the river with more transparency, more accountability, and more consistency. Our guest is Barbara Van Hanken, a co-founder of Tulsa Area Arkansas River Advocates.