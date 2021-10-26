Arkansas River Flooding

-
With earmarks reinstated in the congressional budgeting process, Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $13.8 million to push ahead improvements for…
-
It’s been a big week for Tulsa’s levees.U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite on Thursday signed a "chiefs report," recommending to Congress…
-
The U.S. Commerce Department announced Tuesday a $3 million dollar award to Tulsa County for improvements to the Arkansas River levee system.The grant is…
-
The executive director of Riverparks, Matt Meyer discusses the recovery effort from this spring's Arkansas River flood, and the $8.3 million in damage to…