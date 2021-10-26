-
For the first time in several weeks, the burn ban in Tulsa County is not extended. Area Emergency Manager Roger Joliffe says expectations are there will…
The governor lifts the burn ban issued by her office for Tulsa County and several other counties across the state, but you still can’t burn outdoors here.…
Governor Mary Fallin today announced that exemptions have been added to the statewide burn ban, although the Governor’s Burn Ban continues to remain in…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — With blistering heat and drought conditions across Oklahoma, Gov. Mary Fallin has issued a statewide burn ban.Fallin announced the…
County Commissioners extended the burn ban in Tulsa County effective immediately until August 6, 2012, at which time Commissioners will consider an…
We got some rain, but not enough. In fact, the USDA has now listed the southern half of Tulsa County as being in severe drought conditions.Tulsa County…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of Oklahoma counties under a county burn ban is growing.According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture's website, 21…