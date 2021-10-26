-
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has expanded a free child care benefit for Oklahomans who have lost their jobs.Three months of fully subsidized…
-
State Supreme Court Referee Hears Arguments In Cases Related To End Of Federal Unemployment PaymentsParties to two lawsuits over the state’s early end to enhanced federal unemployment benefits made their arguments on Wednesday before an Oklahoma Supreme…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has ordered the state to reinstate a pandemic-related supplemental federal unemployment assistance program that was…
-
Tulsa Community College is spending roughly $4 million in federal virus relief funds to pay off more than 5,000 students’ outstanding balances.The…
-
The CDC eviction moratorium protecting renters impacted by COVID ended July 31st. There may be some additional federal protections on the way, but in the…
-
On this edition of ST, we discuss the Play Tulsa Music program, an initiative of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (a/k/a Tulsa FMAC). Play…
-
A legislative watchdog presented lawmakers with a positive review of how state colleges and universities spent federal coronavirus relief…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill early Saturday in a win for President Joe Biden, even as top Democrats tried…
-
A legislative watchdog has issued a report that’s highly critical of how Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration spent millions of dollars of federal…
-
Oklahoma's members of the U.S. House of Representatives split Monday night on votes to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense…