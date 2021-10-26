-
In a special meeting Monday night, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted unanimously to rescind a March resolution to equalize state funding for…
The Oklahoma House on Monday advanced major pieces of legislation dealing with charter schools.House Bill 2966 would implement accountability measures…
State Board Of Education Strikes Contract With Private Law Firm For Legal Challenges To Funding VoteThe Oklahoma State Board of Education approved a $45,000 contract Monday evening for outside legal counsel in three legal challenges to its decision to…
Epic Charter Schools’ governing board voted shortly after midnight Wednesday to reform its controversial learning fund.Starting in July, the details of…
In a five-hour special meeting on Friday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to keep an indigenous-led charter school on probation and to place…
Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday slammed several recent education policy proposals and actions they say will have negative…
After convening for hours in a closed meeting, Oklahoma’s State Board of Education flipped public school funding on its head. The board voted 4-3 on a…
In a video address ahead of the fall semester, Epic Charter Schools co-founder Ben Harris claimed that what parents may have heard about the school in…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Enrollment at a virtual charter school in Oklahoma has skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic that forced closures for traditional…
Mark Twain and Wright elementary schools will be occupied by charter schools next year.The Tulsa Public Schools Board approved the district to enter into…