-
Although he was famous throughout Vienna as a songwriter, Franz Schubert secretly yearned for something more. It was only in the decades after his death…
-
Our guest is the renowned orchestral conductor Gerard Schwarz, who will lead the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in a special broadcast-only concert to be aiared…
-
A century ago, as Europe was coping with both the aftermath of World War I and the influenza pandemic, concerts were pretty far from most people’s minds.…
-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the well-regarded African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, who is based in Virginia. His music will be part of the…
-
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is going DIGITAL! You can now listen to select special performances broadcast exclusively on KWTU Classical 88.7! Public…
-
To call pianist Lara Downes “busy” is an understatement. In just the past year, she’s released three albums, including one of my favorite new releases of…
-
Every now and then on my show, I like to explore some of the genres and ideas we take for granted in classical music. I’ve covered subjects from…
-
What does it mean to be an American? And who gets to define the American experience? These are questions we often ask ourselves, particularly around the…
-
Here’s a bit of trivia: no one knows when Ludwig van Beethoven’s birthday really was.Peanuts readers may remember Schroeder celebrating every year on…
-
Some are new, some are annual favorites, and some are timeless classic stories...all intended to bring you a little holiday comfort and joy. Tune in to…