eNewsletter

-
By Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County LibraryI need you to imagine one of those expectation-versus-reality memes to describe what my reading life is like…
-
The Search for Civil ConversationBy Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library As I type this, I am proudly wearing my “I Voted” sticker. Each time we vote,…
-
Jane Austen to the Rescue!by Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County LibraryIt is a truth universally acknowledged that a reader in need of a smart and satisfying…
-
As the new year gets underway, I’ve been struck by the "perfect vision" metaphor for 2020. May we all have perfect vision for this year and the future,…
-
Read Better by Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library I know that this time of year is all about looking forward. Believe me that I am as vulnerable as…
-
Mindy Ratner fell hopelessly in love with radio as an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she volunteered at an on-campus student…
-
Ten BooksBy Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library A friend with unrelenting insomnia stumbled upon a little literary gem known as One Grand: Desert…
-
At the Center of the Page By Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library I deeply believe in the power of reading. Reading fiction, I think, is especially…
-
It’s Back-to-School! with Jonathan Franzen By Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County Library I can still recall the gnawing anxiety that would start building…
-
A Creative and Subversive ActBy Rebecca HowardTulsa City-County LibraryWhat is it about Shakespeare’s works that continue to inspire and captivate us? I…