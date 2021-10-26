Euro (Currency)

-
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with Geoffrey Harris, a noted expert on European history, politics, and culture. Last night, Mr. Harris gave…
-
Meet Paul Lewicki, CEO of StatSoft, a Tulsa-Based Company Aiming to Help Greece, Portugal, and SpainOur guest on this edition of ST is Dr. Paul Lewicki, the CEO of StatSoft, a Tulsa-based company (established in 1984 as a partnership of a group of…
-
On today's ST, a detailed discussion of the currency problems affecting certain European countries --- namely, Greece, Spain, Portugal, and Ireland. We…