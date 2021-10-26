-
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Officials say two Colorado men employed by a Grand Junction drilling firm died in a May 13 underground explosion while they…
-
Updated May 14, 1:23 p.m.The Grand River Dam Authority said Friday two workers were found dead after being trapped inside the Robert S. Kerr Dam near…
-
Hearing set for Okla. principal charged in crashJAY, Okla. (AP) — An eastern Oklahoma middle school principal is free on $11,000 bond after he was charged…
-
JAY, Okla. (AP) — A preliminary report from the Grand River Dam Authority says alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a fatal boat crash on Grand Lake…
-
Officials say a Jay, Oklahoma man was killed and three other people were hurt in a boating accident at Grand Lake.The Grand River Dam Authority said the…
-
State Senator Charles Wyrick said Monday the public has lost confidence after a series of ill-conceived decisions at GRDA. He’s calling on Greg Grodhaus,…