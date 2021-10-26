Hotels / Hospitality

-
The process to start collecting a 3% assessment on certain hotels across the city is before the Tulsa City Council.Councilors approved a resolution…
-
A more than two-year legal battle over the City of Tulsa’s proposed Tourism Improvement District appears to be coming to a close, with the city winning…
-
On this edition of ST, we present another installment in our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series, which is created twice a month by our own Scott…
-
(Please note: This show first aired in December of last year.) On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with Jacob Tomsky, whose new book, "Heads in Beds:…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak by phone with Jacob Tomsky, whose new book, "Heads in Beds: A Reckless Memoir of Hotels, Hustles, and So-Called…